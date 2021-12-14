DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two people from Dayton were sentenced to prison in the U.S. District Court for an identity and financial fraud scheme.

According to court documents, Myrtle Lynn “Mi Mi” Jackson, 38, and Joshua Dylan “Jo Jo” Chapman, 29, stole victims’ personal information from occupied and unoccupied homes, as well as vehicles and mailboxes. Then, using stolen credit cards, debit cards and checks, they acquired cash, drugs, and other goods and services. They also used victims’ personal information to apply for and obtain personal loans, student loans, unemployment benefits, credit cards, debit cards and personal checking accounts.

Jackson and Chapman also used the funds from the fraud scheme to make purchases at Walmart, Dollar General, Kentucky Fried Chicken and Lee’s Famous Chicken, says court documents. They also used the money to pay for motel rooms and gambling activities at a casino in Dayton. Their scheme lasted from May 2019 to May 2021.

Jackson was sentenced to 48 months in prison while Chapman was sentenced to 60 months. Both pleaded guilty in Aug. 2021.