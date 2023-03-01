DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A.M. Scott Distillery is officially open to the public and released the first batch of its products Wednesday.

The distillery is located at Provisions Co. on South Mulberry Street in Troy, which is connected to the A.M. Scott Distillery building.

Available spirits for purchase are A.M. Scott’s Lemon Vodka, Blueberry Vodka, Vanilla Vodka, Orange Gin and Scotty’s Single Barrel Bourbon.

“This has been a long-awaited day for our company,” Distillery president Anthony Scott said. “Our team came together and we’re incredibly proud of these products. We’re thrilled to now be able to share them with our community and beyond.”

The Scotty’s Bourbon Whiskey collection is an ode to Scott’s Grandpa Scotty. He was an Air Force Veteran, Purple Heart recipient and Miami County Sheriff. As a way to honor all heroes like Scotty, a portion of every bottle purchase will benefit The Darryl Worley Foundation.

To pre-order bottles, and for more information about A.M. Scott Distillery and its family of brands, click here.