A local artist wants you to contribute to an art installation at the Dayton Metro Library

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Dayton Metro Library

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A local artist is inviting the public to contribute to a collaborative art installation at the Dayton Metro Library,

Artist Leesa Haapapuro’s collaborative art installation “BRIDGES” will be constructed at the library from May 1 to June 30.

Haapapuro is inviting the public to contribute their ideas and creativity to the project during her open workshop hours, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, in the Main Library’s Opportunity Space @ Patterson, 215 E. Third Street, in downtown Dayton.

“Everyone is invited to watch the project grow, but I’m really hoping people of all ages will come inside and lend a hand,” Haapapuro said.

Materials will be provided for participants to design their own rectangular cut-outs, which Haapapuro will strung together, rope ladder-style. Participants may also pick up a project kit at their nearest branch library, then return their completed work to be incorporated into the installation. 

For more information, visit www.daytonmetrolibrary.org or call (937) 463-2665. For more information on the artist and her projects, visit www.leesahaapapuro.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS