A local artist wants you to contribute to an art installation at the Dayton Metro Library

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A local artist is inviting the public to contribute to a collaborative art installation at the Dayton Metro Library,

Artist Leesa Haapapuro’s collaborative art installation “BRIDGES” will be constructed at the library from May 1 to June 30.

Haapapuro is inviting the public to contribute their ideas and creativity to the project during her open workshop hours, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, in the Main Library’s Opportunity Space @ Patterson, 215 E. Third Street, in downtown Dayton.

“Everyone is invited to watch the project grow, but I’m really hoping people of all ages will come inside and lend a hand,” Haapapuro said.

Materials will be provided for participants to design their own rectangular cut-outs, which Haapapuro will strung together, rope ladder-style. Participants may also pick up a project kit at their nearest branch library, then return their completed work to be incorporated into the installation.

For more information, visit www.daytonmetrolibrary.org or call (937) 463-2665. For more information on the artist and her projects, visit www.leesahaapapuro.com.