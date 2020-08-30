A little taste of fall today with low humidity, comfortable temperatures

Aah, a cool start to your Sunday with morning readings in the 50s. Lots of morning sunshine, this afternoon expect some passing clouds. Tonight a disturbance passing mainly to our south may bring a shower to parts of the southern Miami Valley.
TODAY: Partly sunny and less humid. High 78
TONIGHT: Scattered clouds. Not as cool. Slim chance of a shower, south. Low 60
MONDAY: Mix of clouds and sun. Slight chance of a shower. High 80
Humidity levels will be on the increase through Thursday. Best chances for wet weather will be mid week on Wednesday and Thursday.
