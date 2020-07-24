‘A Kid Again’ providing sick children fun during pandemic, seeking volunteers

ENGLEWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – While the coronavirus response has altered the lives of many, some families are having to adapt to complicated changes while tending to their sick children. A Kid Again, an organization dedicated to supporting families whose children have life-threatening illnesses, is helping them maintain some sense of normalcy.

One Englewood family is currently fighting that battle with their son, Brody, who has craniosynostosis, and Ehlers-Danlos syndrome.

“When he was diagnosed, they explained that young kids, when they’re born, they have sutures in their skull and those sutures don’t form and close until later on in life when their brain is done growing, so as their brain expands, the skull can expand. Brody’s sutures were closed, so as his brain was expanding, there was no room for it to grow,” explained Brody’s mother Tawnya Heinrich.

Since his diagnosis eight years ago, Brody has undergone three major surgeries, with the most recent, just before the start of the pandemic. Executive Director for Ohio’s southwest chapter of A Kid Again, Nick Wagner, said while the organization has been forced to make changes, they’re still dedicated to helping families with sick children through the pandemic.

Wagner said, “At A Kid Again, we provide monthly cost-free and care-free adventures for our families. Here during the pandemic we are not able to bring our families together at our typical events like at King’s Island, or the zoo, aquarium. So we really had to re-shift and think differently of how we can service or families, give them a timeout from their illness, but do it in a safe manner that’ll be comfortable for all of our families and volunteers.”

To protect the children, who often have compromised immune systems, the organization has made efforts to reach families in their homes.

“We switched a virtual adventure option so every week we provided a half hour or so for families to again, not think about their illness. We had magicians that would come in and do magic tricks for our families we did cooking show, we did jugglers. We just a way for them again to not think about it,” Wagner explained.

Brody, who enjoys racing Hot Wheels and playing with Leggos to stimulate brain development, said A Kid Again has changed his life, and that he looks forward to participating in outside adventures again when the pandemic slows down.

“I want King’s Island to come faster. I just want to go so bad. Last King’s Island it was so fun.”

Wagner said, to keep the adventures moving forward, community members are welcome to volunteer their time. Right now, he said, all social distancing is required at all activities, which include the adventure boxes, and others that will be announced at a later date. For information on A Kid Again, or the become a volunteer, visit akidagain.org.