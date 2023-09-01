CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — The memorial created at the site of the fatal Clark County bus crash has been asked to be removed.

According to a post by Clark County Prosecutor Daniel Driscoll, the decision was made at the request of the family of Aiden Clark, the boy killed in the crash.

“While the families greatly appreciate the outpouring of support from the community, the memorial created at the site is a heavy reminder of the loss experienced in the Aug. 22 crash,” said the prosecutor.

“The families would ask that the community support them in moving forward without the daily, visual reminder at the crash scene.”

All the other families with children who were involved in the crash as well as the bus driver have been notified of the memorial’s requested removal.