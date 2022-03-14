DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Whether you’re in town for the start of the NCAA basketball tournament or you just want to find something to do, Dayton has a lot to offer. We’ve compiled a list of restaurants, breweries and entertainment venues for you to check out in Dayton.
Restaurants
Wheat Penny Oven and Bar
- 515 Wayne Ave., Dayton, OH 45410
- Rusty-chic bar and eatery
The Pine Club
- 1926 Brown St., Dayton, OH 45409
- Award winning steakhouse
Lucky’s Taproom and Eatery
- 520 E. 5th St., Dayton, OH 45402
- Full-service bar and restaurant
Coco’s Bistro
- 250 Warren St., Dayton, OH 45402
- Modern, upscale eatery and lounge
Canal Street Arcade and Deli
- 308 E. 1st St., Dayton, OH 45402
- Diverse sandwiches and full-service bar with vintage video games
Breweries
Carillon Brewing Company
- 1000 Carillon Blvd., Dayton, OH 45409
- Historical beer and European comfort food
The Dayton Beer Company
- 41 Madison St., Dayton, OH 45402
- Local craft beer
Toxic Brew Company
- 431 E. 5th St., Dayton, OH 45402
- Bavarian, Belgian and American-style beers
Warped Wing Brewing Company
- 26 Wyandot St., Dayton, OH 45402
- Creative beers and tours
Lock 27 Brewing
- 329 E. 1st St., Dayton, OH 45402
- Craft beer
Oregon District
The Oregon District is home to numerous restaurants, bars, entertainment venues and shops. Based around 5th Street in Dayton, the Oregon District spans a 12-block area.
From 12 p.m. to midnight every day, people ages 21 and older can enjoy the Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA). Participating stores will also allow people to sip while they shop. All DORA rules for the Oregon District can be found here.
For a full list of restaurants, bars and shops, visit theoregondistrict.org
Brown Street
From quick eats to upscale dining, Brown Street is the place where a variety of restaurants can be found. Restaurants from Taco Bell and Buffalo Wild Wings to fancy steakhouses like The Pine Club reside on Brown Street.
Brown Street is located by the University of Dayton.
Only in Dayton
Carillon Historical Park
Containing historical buildings and exhibits, Carillon Historical Park is a 65-acre park that focuses on the history of Dayton. The park has exhibits on the Wright Brothers, the Great 1913 Flood and more.
Just outside of the park sits the Deeds Carillion, a bell tower consisting of 57 hanging bells. The bell tower plays “mini-concerts” every day, several times a day.
For more information about Carillon Historical Park, click here.
Dayton Art Institute
The Dayton Art Institute is the home to numerous fine art exhibits as well as a kid’s exhibit.
For more information about the Dayton Art Institute, visit daytonartinstitute.org
2nd Street Market
Housed in a former freight station, 2nd Street Market is a space where merchants can sell local produce, food and crafts.
For more information about 2nd Street Market, click here.
National Museum of the US Air Force
Located at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, the National Museum of the US Air Force is the official museum of the USAF. The museum holds several exhibits, real aircraft and numerous galleries.
For more information about the National Museum of the USAF, visit nationalmuseum.af.mil