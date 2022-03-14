DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Whether you’re in town for the start of the NCAA basketball tournament or you just want to find something to do, Dayton has a lot to offer. We’ve compiled a list of restaurants, breweries and entertainment venues for you to check out in Dayton.

Restaurants

Wheat Penny Oven and Bar

515 Wayne Ave., Dayton, OH 45410

Rusty-chic bar and eatery

The Pine Club

1926 Brown St., Dayton, OH 45409

Award winning steakhouse

Lucky’s Taproom and Eatery

520 E. 5th St., Dayton, OH 45402

Full-service bar and restaurant

Coco’s Bistro

250 Warren St., Dayton, OH 45402

Modern, upscale eatery and lounge

Canal Street Arcade and Deli

308 E. 1st St., Dayton, OH 45402

Diverse sandwiches and full-service bar with vintage video games

Breweries

Carillon Brewing Company

1000 Carillon Blvd., Dayton, OH 45409

Historical beer and European comfort food

The Dayton Beer Company

41 Madison St., Dayton, OH 45402

Local craft beer

Toxic Brew Company

431 E. 5th St., Dayton, OH 45402

Bavarian, Belgian and American-style beers

Warped Wing Brewing Company

26 Wyandot St., Dayton, OH 45402

Creative beers and tours

Lock 27 Brewing

329 E. 1st St., Dayton, OH 45402

Craft beer

Oregon District

The Oregon District is home to numerous restaurants, bars, entertainment venues and shops. Based around 5th Street in Dayton, the Oregon District spans a 12-block area.

From 12 p.m. to midnight every day, people ages 21 and older can enjoy the Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA). Participating stores will also allow people to sip while they shop. All DORA rules for the Oregon District can be found here.

For a full list of restaurants, bars and shops, visit theoregondistrict.org

Brown Street

From quick eats to upscale dining, Brown Street is the place where a variety of restaurants can be found. Restaurants from Taco Bell and Buffalo Wild Wings to fancy steakhouses like The Pine Club reside on Brown Street.

Brown Street is located by the University of Dayton.

Only in Dayton

Carillon Historical Park

Containing historical buildings and exhibits, Carillon Historical Park is a 65-acre park that focuses on the history of Dayton. The park has exhibits on the Wright Brothers, the Great 1913 Flood and more.

Just outside of the park sits the Deeds Carillion, a bell tower consisting of 57 hanging bells. The bell tower plays “mini-concerts” every day, several times a day.

For more information about Carillon Historical Park, click here.

Dayton Art Institute

The Dayton Art Institute is the home to numerous fine art exhibits as well as a kid’s exhibit.

For more information about the Dayton Art Institute, visit daytonartinstitute.org

2nd Street Market

Housed in a former freight station, 2nd Street Market is a space where merchants can sell local produce, food and crafts.

For more information about 2nd Street Market, click here.

National Museum of the US Air Force

Located at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, the National Museum of the US Air Force is the official museum of the USAF. The museum holds several exhibits, real aircraft and numerous galleries.

For more information about the National Museum of the USAF, visit nationalmuseum.af.mil