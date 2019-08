Another really nice summer day across the Ohio Valley. Becoming very warm this afternoon. A very slight chance of a shower or storm in our northern counties today, but most areas will stay dry.

TODAY: Partly to mostly sunny and very warm. High 87

It will be hot at the Dragons games this afternoon.

Grab the sunscreen for your fun outdoor activities today

TONIGHT: A few clouds. Low 64

MONDAY: Very warm with plenty of sunshine. High 88

Next chance of rain comes Tuesday and Wednesday and not everyone will see the wet weather.