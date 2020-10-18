A few showers, but several hours of dry weather today. Heavier rain comes in tonight and Monday.

A few showers are possible, especially this morning. Expect some dry hours today, even though we will have generally cloudy skies today. A sagging cold front will bring in higher chances of rain tonight and Monday. Some areas will pick up over an inch of rain by Monday night.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy, a few light showers. High 62

TONIGHT: Showers likely. Low 48

MONDAY: Rain, heavy at times. Much cooler. High 56

Warming up this week back to near 80 by Thursday. Still some low chances of rain Tuesday and Wednesday.

