A few showers and storms this afternoon, not as hot

Waking up to cooler temperatures and lots of clouds this morning. We will see clouds mix with some sun today. This afternoon, scattered showers and storms will track across parts of the Miami Valley due to a passing cool front. Not everyone will see rain today.

TODAY: Mix of clouds and sun. PM showers and storms. High 82

TONIGHT: Evening showers and storms. Clearing skies overnight. Low 62

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High near 85

Temperatures will climb back into the low 90s by mid week. The humidity will also return with daily chances for showers and storms mid to late week.