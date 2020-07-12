Live Now
2 NEWS Today Weekend is live now

A few showers and storms this afternoon, not as hot

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Waking up to cooler temperatures and lots of clouds this morning. We will see clouds mix with some sun today. This afternoon, scattered showers and storms will track across parts of the Miami Valley due to a passing cool front. Not everyone will see rain today.

TODAY: Mix of clouds and sun. PM showers and storms. High 82

TONIGHT: Evening showers and storms. Clearing skies overnight. Low 62

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High near 85

Temperatures will climb back into the low 90s by mid week. The humidity will also return with daily chances for showers and storms mid to late week.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS