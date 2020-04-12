A few Easter showers with mild temperatures….severe weather possible tonight with damaging winds

***HIGH WIND WATCH LATE TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON FOR THE ENTIRE MIAMI VALLEY***

Light rain fell overnight across the Miami Valley. Today there may be a few showers and clouds will dominate the skies. Breezy and mild for any outdoor egg hunts. Tonight a deepening area of low pressure will bring in a risk of severe weather and winds will strengthen overnight.

TODAY: Cloudy and mild with a few showers. High 65

Lots of clouds today with a few showers from time to time.