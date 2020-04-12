A few Easter showers with mild temperatures….severe weather possible tonight with damaging winds

***HIGH WIND WATCH LATE TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON FOR THE ENTIRE MIAMI VALLEY***
Light rain fell overnight across the Miami Valley. Today there may be a few showers and clouds will dominate the skies. Breezy and mild for any outdoor egg hunts. Tonight a deepening area of low pressure will bring in a risk of severe weather and winds will strengthen overnight.
TODAY: Cloudy and mild with a few showers. High 65
Live Doppler 2HD
TONIGHT: Showers and storms likely, possibly severe. Winds increase. Low 55
MONDAY: Damaging winds possible with winds gusting over 55 mph. Morning showers and storms. Morning high of 58 with falling temperatures.
Cooler for much of the week ahead with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain and snow showers on Wednesday.
