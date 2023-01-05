Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A meat staple in Clayton will be permanently closing their retail store location next week.

The business announced that they will be closing Jan. 13. through a Facebook post.

For 82 years, the store has provided the Miami Valley with fresh and smoked meats and was in its fourth generation of leadership. It opened for business in 1946.

“It was a difficult decision to decide to close our retail store because our customers have meant the world to us and our family,” the post said.

“It will be a sad day to close the store. It is bittersweet because change is hard, but it’s ultimately the right thing and will allow us to focus on a growing part of our business.”

Owners say that the closure is happening because space is needed for a processing or packing area for future expansion of the meat brand to specialty grocery stores and food services across the midwest.