CAMDEN, Ohio (WDTN) – Sunday is the last day of the Camden Black Walnut Festival, “A Celebration of Nuts.”

Starting at 9 am, guests can enjoy food vendors, fall produce, historic and haunted Camden walking tours, a beer garden, pumpkins, gourds and other fall produce. The website also mentions a 50/50 raffle drawing just before the festival ends at 4:45 pm

This year marks the 33rd year of the Black Walnut Festival. The event will be held at North Lafayette Street in Camden.

