A beautiful weekend as we spring forward to Daylight Saving Time tonight

Clouds stuck around overnight and kept temperatures in the low 30s. High pressure will build throughout the day and the clouds will erode, leaving full sunshine this afternoon. Remember to spring forward tonight as we lose an hour of sleep due to the start of Daylight Saving Time.

TODAY: Becoming mostly sunny. High 48

A nice weekend shaping up across the Miami Valley.

TONIGHT: Clear and cold. Low 32

Quiet weather for the UD game tonight.
Time to spring forward to add more daylight to the day!

SUNDAY: Breezy and warmer, becoming partly cloudy. High 62

Clouds will be thickening up again as we start the new week. Rain pushes back into the area by Monday evening. There is a chance of showers nearly every day this week. Temperatures will be mild to start the week with highs in the lower 60s.

