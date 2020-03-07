A beautiful weekend as we spring forward to Daylight Saving Time tonight

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton area couple is stranded on board a cruise ship after 21 other people tested positive for the coronavirus. Vice President Pence announced Friday they are working to bring the ship to a noncommercial port in San Francisco.

Amy Doty-Kilbourne and Alan Kilbourne say they’re being quarantined in their room. Both are nurses, so they say they already practice good sanitary measures, so they’re not worried about becoming infected.