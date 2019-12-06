Possible BB pellet shot at downtown Dayton salon

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Friday was a calmer day at Platinum Black Salon.

Thursday afternoon the team was caught off guard. Co-owner Robbi Miller was has client in her chair when suddenly she head a boom and a her window shattering.

“You can see it. There’s a little BB gun hole in the window. So. it looks like somebody drove by and shot it with a BB gun,” Miller said.

She called 911 and said she saw might have seen a vehicle drive off as it happened.

“We’re a salon so we just spent all of our time speculating since then as to why someone did this,” said Lizzie Lean, Miller’s sister and also co-owner of the salon.

“It made for a lot of great stories a lot of gossip,” said Miller.

To them, the most disappointing thing about the incident was that the public can’t get a good look at their holiday window display. This is the first year they entered a whimsical window display contest but nothing like this has ever happened to them.

They say they’ve gotten the support they need from other businesses and neighbors. Their landlord has been very helpful and the Downtown Dayton Partnership also checked in on them.

“We’re very happy downtown. This could happen anywhere we don’t feel this wouldn’t have happened if we weren’t downtown,” Leen said.

It’s part of the reason they say this doesn’t stop their love for having their business downtown.

“Just the outpouring of support since then has made us feel good about where we are as well,” Leen said.

Platinum Black has been at their downtown Dayton location for four years and this incident is not slowing them down.

“We got back to doing hair and we’ll wait for a new window,” Leen said.

There is a cover on the outside of the window but because it is double-paned, the salon is still protected from the winter elements. Measurements have already been taken for a new window but there’s no time frame for when it will be installed.

