Traffic stop leads to drug bust in Preble County

EATON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two people were arrested after a traffic stop in Preble County led to the discovery of drugs in the car as well as in a residence, according to the Preble County Sheriff’s Office.

The original traffic stop took place Tuesday night on East Main Street near East Avenue in Eaton for a speed violation that took place on U.S. 35 east of Eaton. The deputies requested a search of the car, which led to the discovery of nearly 21 grams of suspected meth.

With the finding of the drugs, a search warrant was sought and executed at the driver’s home in the 2400 block of Lexington Road. The search led to deputies finding drug paraphernalia, a small amount of additional meth, and other evidence consistent with the trafficking of drugs. The home search led to the arrest of a female occupant of the home on drug charges as well.

Jacob Sievers, 39, was the driver and arrested on the following charges:

Aggravated possession of drugs – 2nd degree felony

Aggravated trafficking of drug – 4th degree felony

Possessing criminal tools – 5th degree felony

Possession of marijuana – minor misdemeanor

Illegal use of possession of drug paraphernalia – 4th degree misdemeanor

Stephanie O’Neal, 50, was arrested and charged with:

Aggravated possession of drugs – 5th degree felony

Illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia – 4th degree misdemeanor

Both Sievers and O’Neal are booked at the Preble County Jail.

