DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Millions of dollars in funding will be going towards a brand new preschool facility for a local neighborhood in need.

Community leaders in the city of Dayton say the Twin Towers neighborhood on the east side of Dayton has been in need of a redevelopment for nearly four decades. A brand new facility is aimed at creating new beginnings for future generations.

With the help a $9 million grant provided by the National Office of Head Start, Twin Towers, Bomberger and other neighborhoods on the east side of Dayton will be able to send their children to Lincoln Hills Learning Center, a new state-of-the-art learning facility for preschoolers.

“Environmental sustainability, good stewardship, healthy eating. It’s going to have a generational impact,” said Jean Lepeore-Jentle, director, East End Community Services. “And that’s the kind of work that all of us are engaged with is having making generational change.”

Miami Valley Childcare Development Center (MVCDC) has been working for years to get a new facility operating.

Officials say its a true need with other preschools in the area lacking proper design for learning, while already being at the maximum capacity. There are more than 2,300 preschool-aged children in the area.

The CEO of MVCDC, Berta Velilla, says the project is coming to life with not only the help of the national office, but also partners right here in the Miami Valley.

“This will be a beautiful space for kids to learn,” says Velilla. “Our mission is to help children enter kindergarten, ready to succeed. But we do so in partnership with our families. So it’s for kids and it’s for families“

East End Community Service, Mission of Mary Cooperative, the University of Dayton, the city of Dayton, Montgomery County and Preschool Promise are on the list of partners helping with this project.

The new facility will open up in 2025 with 250 more spots for potential students.