98-year-old WWII veteran, Xenia native parachutes into the Netherlands

NETHERLANDS (WDTN) – A 98-year-old Xenia man and WWII veteran leapt from an airplane in the Netherlands Tuesday, 75 years after he helped liberate the nation as part of Operation Market Garden.

James “Pee Wee” Martin jumped into Son, Netherlands on Sept. 17, 1944 and reenacted the event this year in a tandem jump with Art Shaffer from Skydive Palatka.

Martin is in the Netherlands as a guest of the Netherlands America Foundation, which is coordinating a WWII veterans’ program as part of the Dutch nationwide, multi-day commemoration of their liberation from Nazi rule.

“I enjoyed it very much. I think it’s wonderful to be able to do it at the age I am and show people you don’t have to quit living just because you get old,” he said.

Martin is also one of the original “Toccoa Men,” who were featured in the popular television series Band of Brothers.

