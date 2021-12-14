FRANKLIN, Ohio (WDTN) – Only one day is left to donate items to Kentucky tornado survivors through The Journey Community Church in Middletown. Until 8 pm on Tuesday, December 14, donors can drop off a variety of requested items to be brought to Bowling Green, Kentucky.

According to a post by JCC on Facebook, items can be dropped off at the Joint EMS Station 15 at 201 E. 6th street in Franklin. A trailer owned by TJCC will be outside the station with the door open to donations of any necessary items

Requested donations include:

  • Toiletries
  • Sleeping bags
  • Water
  • Diapers
  • Wipes
  • Masks
  • New Socks
  • New Undergarments
  • Blankets
  • Pillows
  • Towels
  • Sheets
  • Coats
  • Warm clothes
  • Shoes
  • Non-perishable food items
  • Phone chargers
  • Phone cords
  • Food gift cards
  • Hotel vouchers

TJCC said these donations are their way of giving back after having received annual help in their community from a partner church in Bowling Green, Kentucky.