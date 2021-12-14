FRANKLIN, Ohio (WDTN) – Only one day is left to donate items to Kentucky tornado survivors through The Journey Community Church in Middletown. Until 8 pm on Tuesday, December 14, donors can drop off a variety of requested items to be brought to Bowling Green, Kentucky.

According to a post by JCC on Facebook, items can be dropped off at the Joint EMS Station 15 at 201 E. 6th street in Franklin. A trailer owned by TJCC will be outside the station with the door open to donations of any necessary items

Requested donations include:

Toiletries

Sleeping bags

Water

Diapers

Wipes

Masks

New Socks

New Undergarments

Blankets

Pillows

Towels

Sheets

Coats

Warm clothes

Shoes

Non-perishable food items

Phone chargers

Phone cords

Food gift cards

Hotel vouchers

TJCC said these donations are their way of giving back after having received annual help in their community from a partner church in Bowling Green, Kentucky.