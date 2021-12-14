FRANKLIN, Ohio (WDTN) – Only one day is left to donate items to Kentucky tornado survivors through The Journey Community Church in Middletown. Until 8 pm on Tuesday, December 14, donors can drop off a variety of requested items to be brought to Bowling Green, Kentucky.
According to a post by JCC on Facebook, items can be dropped off at the Joint EMS Station 15 at 201 E. 6th street in Franklin. A trailer owned by TJCC will be outside the station with the door open to donations of any necessary items
Requested donations include:
- Toiletries
- Sleeping bags
- Water
- Diapers
- Wipes
- Masks
- New Socks
- New Undergarments
- Blankets
- Pillows
- Towels
- Sheets
- Coats
- Warm clothes
- Shoes
- Non-perishable food items
- Phone chargers
- Phone cords
- Food gift cards
- Hotel vouchers
TJCC said these donations are their way of giving back after having received annual help in their community from a partner church in Bowling Green, Kentucky.