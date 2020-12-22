95% of Centerville’s Bethany Village nursing facility residents will be vaccinated by Wednesday

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN)– The CDC confirms more than 600,000 Americans have already received their first dose of a covid-19 vaccine. Tonight, Centerville’s Bethany Village continuing care retirement facility received their first shipment of vaccines for nursing home residents.

The staff say it’s going to take three days for CVS health workers to vaccinate a majority of the staff and residents, but many inside the facility say it’s worth the wait…

“I’m anxious but I think this is going to be a wonderful thing and very pleased to be a part of it,” said Bethany Village Resident Karyl Junkala.

Junkala and others were vaccinated during the governor’s press conference on Monday as COVID-19 vaccines have started to roll out in nursing homes, including Centerville’s Bethany Village. Over half of their residents received the shot, and by Wednesday over 95-percent of residents will be vaccinated. The staff there says the vaccine rollout gives them hope.

“There was a time when Montgomery County was close to 20-percent positivity, so for us as an organization to have a positivIy rate of around two-percent just demonstrates how much our team is working really really hard,” said President & Ceo Graceworks Luthern Services Judy Buddy.

Bethany Village’s COVID-19 website said 72 staff members and 22 residents in their nursing home facility have tested positive since March. Buddy says they have had a few residents not survive the virus.

“What we say is every one of those numbers represent a life and every one of those lives is important to us,” said Buddy.

As vaccinations continue, the staff is urging residents, visistors, and community members to take the necessary steps to stay safe.

“I hear so many people say masks don’t work, masks don’t work, well our staff has been wearing masks and our numbers are consistently low so we’re believers when you actually wear it correctly, they work,” said Buddy.

The entire retirement community here at Bethany Village is made up of 700 residents between the assisted living, independent living and more facilities, but those people could be next on the priority list from the governor.

For more information on Bethany Village’s COVID-19 status, click here.