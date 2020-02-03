937 callers need to dial area code starting Saturday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio has been working with their partners to get things ready for a new area code on the technical side and the public education side.

“There are places across the state that have two or more area codes so this is the new thing for Dayton customers,” said Brittany Waugaman, public information officer for PUCO.

Starting Saturday, all callers will need to dial an area code. On March 8, a 326 area code could be assigned to anyone signing up for a new phone number.

“The old area code, the 937 area code, is running close to out of numbers and one way to fix that is to add a new number as an overlay,” Waugaman.

That means your current number will not be impacted. No phone numbers will change.

Dialing a 326 area code will count as local not long distance.

Callers don’t need an area code to dial 911, 211, 811 or similar numbers.

People should double check security services, medical alert devices, other services, or even pet ID’s have your area code.

“Re-program those devices to use 10 digit dialing that includes the area code. If you don’t know how to do that, you can contact your security provider or medical alert provider,” Waugaman.

Waugaman saying PUCO’s prepared for the roll out.

“We have these press releases, have social media, some of the carriers have been sending out letters to inform their customers so it’s a bit of both, the technical side and the public education side,” Waugaman.