MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A house fire was almost disastrous when a 911 operator repeatedly told the residents to not go back in.

The fire happened around 7:30 Saturday evening on Winterwood Drive, when an oil fire on the kitchen stove prompted the residents to evacuate and call 911.

In the 911 call, they told the operator they had no fire extinguisher, despite this, the operator struggled to keep them from going back to fight the fire.

No injuries were reported.