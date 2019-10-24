911 call released in deadly trooper-involved shooting

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – A newly-released 911 call is revealing information about a deadly shooting involving an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper in Trotwood.

A woman who knew the suspect called 911 and told dispatchers that 21-year-old Joseph Kiser threatened to harm himself as he was being chased by troopers overnight Monday.

The chase started on US-35 in Greene County, reaching speeds of more than 100 miles per hour.

Investigators say he got out of his car at an intersection on SR-49 and pointed a weapon at troopers.

Kiser, who was released from jail just hours before the incident, was shot and killed at the scene.

The trooper who shot him is on leave pending an investigation.

