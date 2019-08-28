911 calls detail moments leading up to deadly stolen cruiser crash

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Newly-released 911 calls detail the chaos surrounding Monday night’s stolen cruiser crash that began with a stabbing and ended in the death of two young girls.

A makeshift memorial is set up outside the Dayton Metro Library, where 6-year-old Eleanor McBride and Penelope Jasko were killed. They were returning books, when Raymond Walters Jr. crashed into the van they were in at 97 miles per hour.

He was driving a police cruiser that he had stolen on Airway Road in Riverside, and new body cam footage captures the moments after he took off.

“I tried to pull him out as he was backing in, so I tased him,” an officer is heard saying.

The officers responded to the area after multiple people called 911 to report that Walters had wrecked the pickup truck he was in and was walking around screaming for help.

“This guy is trying to get into a car…He’s trying to get into other cars. I don’t know what he’s doing. He’s trying to steal a car,” said one caller.

Another added, “The who got hit I guess is going around saying he’s going to stab people.”

The officer whose cruiser was hit can be heard on video telling dispatch to ask Dayton Police for assistance, but many are still questioning why he made it all the way to Dayton in the first place.

“This policeman who was driving, following him in this stolen cruiser should’ve stopped him. He never would have made it to Dayton, and I’m hoping that the officers that are here will take this back to their police force and add this to the training. You don’t stop,” said one citizen at Wednesday’s City Commission meeting.

Walters has since been released from the hospital and was booked into Montgomery County Jail just after 4 pm Wednesday, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the families to help with funeral expenses. They have already raised over $50,000 in less than 24 hours.

