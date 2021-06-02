911 calls describe Springfield shooting scene; City working to address gun violence

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – As of Wednesday night, Springfield police say a shooting on Yellow Springs Street is still under investigation and have not yet released if a suspect is in custody.

911 calls released by police reveal some of the moments when the shooting happened.

Nearly a dozen calls were made to Clark County Dispatch around 1:45 a.m. Wednesday.

In some of those frantic calls, multiple gunshots could be heard in the background.

“How many did you hear?” A dispatcher asked one caller. “A lot, they’re still shooting right now,” the caller replied while gunshots were noticeable as he spoke.

Callers also described people getting shot at while trying to exit the building, and others hiding in a room.

Springfield City Manager Bryan Heck said during a press conference earlier one act of violence is too much.

“One act of violence, specifically with the use of guns, is one too many in our community,” Heck said.

“It’s something that we hope we can start to have an impact and affect in changing.”

Springfield Police Chief Lee Graf said his department’s seen an increase in gun violence calls this past year.

Graf said their Safe Streets Task Force, invesigations unit and uniformed patrol all work together to try to prevent violence like this from happening in Springfield.

“A lot of times, it’s a very few people that are causing a lot of chaos in the community,” Graf said. “We hope by running these investigations, we bring some justice, that by taking them out of the equation, the violence will slow down.”

Anyone with information should call Springfield police at (937) 324-7680.