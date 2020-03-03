Breaking News
911 caller reports victim lying on ground after hearing shots in Dayton
911 caller reports victim lying on ground after hearing shots in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police were called to reports of shots fired Tuesday and found a man lying on the ground when the arrived.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS the call to 911 came in just before noon Tuesday. The caller told dispatchers they heard shots being fired and could see a man lying on the ground in the 1200 block of Highland Avenue.

Police are now on the scene investigating. There is no word on the condition of the victim.

