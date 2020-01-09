911 caller reportedly run over by own vehicle

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – Emergency crews are responding to reports that someone was run over with their own vehicle.

Regional dispatch tells 2 NEWS a resident in the 1800 block of Rosina Drive called 911 and told authorities they had been run over by their own car.

It is unclear at this time if the person has been seriously injured.

No further details are available at this time.

