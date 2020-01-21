911 call gives new details into Springfield bank robbery

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – The 911 calls released Tuesday in a Saturday bank robbery in Springfield shed new details into what happened.

Police said Saturday that a call was made shortly after 9:30 am to report a robbery at Security National Bank in the 2700 block of East Main Street in Springfield.

According to a 911 caller, a man wearing a mask and black hoodie showed a black and silver handgun, jumped over the counter, and took money. The man then ran away. The caller also said the suspect appeared to be the same man who robbed the bank last January.

No one was injured. Police have not released any additional details about the incident.