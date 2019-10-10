911 call: Dollar General clerk says he shot attempted robber in self-defense

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – In 911 calls released Thursday, the Dollar General clerk who called 911 stated the he shot the suspect in self-defense.

The incident happened at around 6:20 pm Wednesday evening at the Dollar General store located at 2228 North Gettysburg Ave. in Dayton.

“I just had someone attempt to rob me here at Dollar General,” the clerk says to a dispatcher. “He pointed a gun at me. I had a firearm on me. I pulled my firearm and shot him in self-defense.”

The clerk stated that the suspect was laying on the sidewalk outside of the store. While on the call with dispatchers, he requested a medic respond to the scene.

According to the clerk, there was one customer in the store at the time of the incident and one of the other clerks ran out the back of the store.

The clerk also said that the suspect “fired back” after being shot by the clerk.

The identity of the attempted robber has not been released.

