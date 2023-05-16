DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A body was found in Dayton late Sunday, May 14, authorities said.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a 911 caller found a body lying in the yard of a home in the 1200 block of West Grand Avenue in Dayton. Crews were sent to the location around 11:45 p.m., dispatch said.

The caller states they found a man lying in a field while on their drive home.

You can listen to the call in the audio player below. Personal information has been removed.

This incident remains under investigation.