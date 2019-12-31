911 call alleges abuse 7 months before child’s death

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Back in May, a woman saying she was 10-year-old Takoda Collins’ mother called Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, fearing her son was being abused.

In a 911 call, Robin Collins says she had not spoken with her son in four years, until a few days prior. She told dispatchers she thought Takoda was living with his father Al-Mutahan McLean in Erie, Pennsylvania.

It wasn’t until he ran into legal trouble that he was back on her radar.

“I believe that his father is abusing him and hurting him. And that he’s too scared to tell anybody because his father won’t let him talk to anybody,” she said in the 911 call.

Almost 7 months later to the day, Collins was found unresponsive in a Dayton home on Kensington Drive and later pronounced dead.

The woman asked for officers to perform a wellness check.

“I’ve been trying to work with him to talk to my son and he gave me a bunch of things that are very concerning. He locked him in his room, he tried to jump out a window, he sent him to school in a diaper, he pulled him out of school, he whipped him with a belt. Just a bunch of stuff that’s very concerning to me.”

She said Al-Mutahan McLean has sole custody of the child but that she was supposed to see him four times a year and speak with him on the phone once a week.

She explains what she heard on the phone:

“Telling him how angry he is with him, how if I don’t come and get him something’s going to happen and he’s going to take him to a group home and drop him off, and how when he acts up he disciplines him with a belt and he’ll lock him in the room.”

An incident report from Regional Dispatch shows two officers visited the home a short time later.

The report states: “Takoda is being taken care of. Al appears to be taking care of his needs with no concerns.”

