911 call about reported weapon at dance leads to lock down of Springboro Jr. High

SPRINGBORO- Police were called to Springboro Junior High School Friday night after receiving a 911 call reporting a subject was at the school with a weapon.
There was a dance being held at the school at the time of the call and school staff and students were present.
Officers arrived at the junior high and moved everyone to a safe location while the investigation was taking place.
With help from the school staff, officers were able to quickly determine the call to be a hoax. All students were released safely from the junior high.
According to a statement from Springboro Schools, the 911 call was traced to a student at Springboro Junior High School.
The person suspected of placing the call has been taken into custody.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing.