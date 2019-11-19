90th annual Waffle Shop begins with Mayor Whaley, food and shopping

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Over the last 90 years, the Christ Episcopal Church has been creating warm holiday breakfasts that give back to the Dayton community.

Beginning Tuesday, November 19, and running till Friday, November 22, the church, located in downtown Dayton on First St., will be hosting a series of breakfasts running from 11 am – 2 pm.

Christ Episcopal Church offers the community four days of waffles, sausage, soups, sandwiches, salads, baked goods, crafts, and a white elephant sale. The event can host between 1,600 and 2,000 people each year.

Waffle Shop profits are given back to the community through a number of grants that are awarded every spring. Last year, the Church distributed more than $18,000 to organizations.

“It really has to do with the poor and the marginalized,” said Greg Sexton, the general chair of the event. “It’s about focusing on feeding and housing; the core elements of living.”

Food is available for order and carry out if customers want to support the cause but are unable to stay for the daily events.

The event features live music and a series of local celebrities joining the event each day to help make the waffles and serve as “Celebrity Baker.”

The first day of this year’s event began with Mayor Nan Whaley, who helped prepare waffles and greeted visitors as they made their way through the line.

Customers leaving the event are treated to a bake sale full of sweets and chocolates that were made by local community members.

Officials said the event has become a cherished tradition at the end of each year and they were excited to make it last for 100 years.

More information can be found at the Church’s website.

