90-year-old Beavercreek man makes 200th blood donation

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Despite warnings to stay home, a 90-year-old Beavercreek man braved a trip to the Community Blood Center Wednesday to make his milestone 200th blood donation.

“I try to follow the rules and the regulations,” said John. “The governor and the president told us to stay in the house.” When asked why he ultimately decided to venture outside of his home, he said, “This is 200 times! It’s nice, with everything that’s going on, if it all helps out.”

John’s daughter, Lee Teevan, gave in to his persistence on the condition that his appoint be early in the morning to avoid other donors, and that he wear a protective mask.

“I’m so relieved,” said Lee, who waited in her car as her father donated. “I couldn’t sleep all night. He was ready to go!”

John Teevan with daughter, Lee. Photo: Community Blood Center

John regularly donates blood at the Peace Lutheran Church community blood drives, and even made his 198th donation at the Beavercreek Battle of the Badges Blood Drive just days after losing his wife of 61 years, Alice.

“She was attractive, and her personality was even better,” John said at the September blood drive. “Tomorrow’s the funeral. She donated 18 gallons of blood! I’m going to pass through this world, and I’m going to do a little bit of good while I pass through.”

This donation comes at a time unlike any other.

“The reason why I donate,” said John, “Some men and women donate millions of dollars. Oprah Winfrey donated $10 million to Hurricane Katrina. I can’t do that. But I can help people in the hospital who are in bad shape and need it for cancer and operations.”

Soon, plasma donations from people who have recovered from COVID-19 will be used to treat hospital patients infected with the virus. The Community Blood Center will start recruiting eligible donors for this COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma (CCP) by April 10.

Closer to April 10, potential donors can review the eligibility criteria and fill out online forms at this website.