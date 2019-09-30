9-year-old steals grandmother’s car, takes joy ride on I-75

TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) – A 9-year-old boy is safe and uninjured after going on a joyride in his grandmother’s car Saturday afternoon.

According to the grandmother’s call to 911, she allowed the 9-year-old boy to take her phone and listen to music in her car, which was parked on grass behind her house in Tipp City.

The car, a 2007 white Toyota Camry, was spotted driving north on I-75 near Vandalia, where Ohio State Highway Patrol attempted to stop the vehicle. The vehicle eventually came to a stop with the boy uninjured.

2 NEWS is working to learn more and will have more information as it becomes available.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.