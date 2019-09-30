Closings
There are currently 5 active closings. Click for more details.

9-year-old steals grandmother’s car, takes joy ride on I-75

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) – A 9-year-old boy is safe and uninjured after going on a joyride in his grandmother’s car Saturday afternoon.

According to the grandmother’s call to 911, she allowed the 9-year-old boy to take her phone and listen to music in her car, which was parked on grass behind her house in Tipp City.

The car, a 2007 white Toyota Camry, was spotted driving north on I-75 near Vandalia, where Ohio State Highway Patrol attempted to stop the vehicle. The vehicle eventually came to a stop with the boy uninjured.

2 NEWS is working to learn more and will have more information as it becomes available.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

9-4 donate dayton strong

Tragedy in Dayton Stories

More Oregon District Shooting

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More profile-65422

Trending Stories

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS