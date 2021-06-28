9-year-old Nora Cal recovered from Mad River; heightened water safety concerns

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – After 3 days of searching, the body of 9-year-old Nora Cal was recovered from Mad River Monday morning.

“At approximately 11 a.m. today, a Dayton Fire Department boat crew located the body of the victim downstream from the location that the victim was first reported,” said Dayton Fire Dept. Captain Brad French.

First responders received a call Saturday evening that three children needed rescued from Mad River off Eastwood MetroPark. Upon arrival, all children had been recovered but Cal. “Search operations immediately commenced for the missing victim,” said French.

French said several crews combined technology and efforts for 3 days and 20 hours before Cal’s body was discovered Monday morning. “It never really gets any easier…we certainly will be weary of the mental health impacts of our own responders, but again our primary concern lies with the family,” said French.

Following the incident, French is encouraging all people who go near water to be vigilant, especially children. “Water can be a dangerous thing all times of the year. Any time anybody’s around the water we certainly want to encourage close supervision. Keeping them at a safe distance,” said Captain French.

Following the recovery of Cal’s body, WDTN had a chance to chat with father of three Clayton West who was taking his eldest daughters Abby and Olivia to the Eastwood MetroPark to play.

Upon hearing about the tragic story involving Cal, West said it’s situations like this that makes him pay extra attention to his kids when they’re in the water. “I’m a helicopter parent. You never know when things could go wrong. Never out of my sight,” said West.

Now in the aftermath, French hopes finding Cal’s body can give her family some sense of closure, but vows to continue working to keep people safe in the water. “It’s absolutely a tragedy for us. Certainly not on the level of the victim’s family, but we want to do everything we can to try to promote safe operations around the water,” said Captain French.

The areas of Eastwood MetroPark that were closed off to the public have now reopened, with Captain French encouraging people to use extra caution especially around the water.