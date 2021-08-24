9-year-old killed, 2 children injured in Butler County crash

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A child was killed in a crash in St. Clair Township Monday night.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened at 9:45 p.m. at Eaton and West Taylor School Road.

An investigation shows a van with children ran a stop sign at the Eaton Road intersection then was hit by a truck. Two children in the van were ejected into a field.

A 9-year-old in the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. A 14-year-old suffered serious injuries and was taken by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital. The 56-year-old driver of the van and a 15-year-old passenger were taken to Fort Hamilton Hospital.

The crash is under investigation.