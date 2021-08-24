9-year-old killed, 2 children injured in Butler County crash

Miami Valley News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A child was killed in a crash in St. Clair Township Monday night.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened at 9:45 p.m. at Eaton and West Taylor School Road.

An investigation shows a van with children ran a stop sign at the Eaton Road intersection then was hit by a truck. Two children in the van were ejected into a field.

A 9-year-old in the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. A 14-year-old suffered serious injuries and was taken by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital. The 56-year-old driver of the van and a 15-year-old passenger were taken to Fort Hamilton Hospital.

The crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More As Seen on 2 NEWS

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More stories not to miss...

Latest News Videos

High heat prompts early dismissals at Fairborn, Troy Schools

Health leaders react to Pfizer's full FDA: what residents need to know

The latest 90 degree temperature recorded in Dayton

Wright State returns to classes

Gov. DeWine reacts to Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine receiving full FDA approval

More News