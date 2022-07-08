DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Chloe Adkins had her mind made up. She marched to the mound at Day Air Ballpark and fired the ceremonial first pitch to home plate before the P.A. could finish announcing her as a courageous nine-year-old lymphoma survivor. Her plan was simple: “Just breath in and throw hard!” Chloe said.

That may not be what you expect from someone forced to battle cancer before finishing third grade, but Chloe has a way of surprising people. She was diagnosed with stage four non-Hodgins lymphoma last fall, underwent five back-to-back rounds of chemotherapy and went into remission in March.

Along the way, she received blood transfusions and that convinced her to make encouraging blood donations her latest cause. The “Chloe’s Blood Drives” she sponsored with her mom Kelly Adkins in April at the Town & Country shopping center and the Dayton Mall totaled 65 donors.

“It’s very helpful that you guys are doing this,” Chloe said as her message to blood donors during Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services night at the Dragons game. “There’s a big blood shortage, and it’s going to help a lot of people.”

At age nine, Chloe is the youngest recipient of the Kettering Mayor’s Youth Volunteer Services award. When asked what’s easier, beating cancer or throwing out the first pitch, the answer was easy: “Getting up the nerve to throw a baseball in front of all these people!”

“Seeing what she’s been through has been an inspiration for all of us, and what she’s done for the community,” Chloe’s dad, Jeff Akins, said. “Literally the day she had a transfusion she said, ‘We’ve got to do more to help with this’ and help get more blood transfusions. She thinks about others a lot.”

Chloe also volunteers with the Kettering Backpack program and 4Paws and organized the “Kind Cakes” program at shelters and food pantries.

She will return to Day Air Ballpark later in July to be honored as a Dayton Dragon Community All-Star.