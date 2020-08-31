9 NASIC members to transfer to Space Force

WRIGHT-PATT AFB, Ohio (WDTN) — Nine members of the National Air and Space Intelligence Center (NASIC) will transfer into the Space Force at a ceremony Sept. 1.

The ceremony will take place at NASIC’s Benson Auditorium at 8 a.m. Col. Maurizio Calabrese, NASIC Commander, will preside over the ceremony.

These space operations airmen are among 2,000 selected to transfer from the Air Force to the Space Force between Sept. 1 and Sept. 15. Of the nine transferring Tuesday, one is an officer and the eight others are enlisted.

