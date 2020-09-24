9 municipalities, townships in Montgomery County to receive CARES Act funding

The Ohio General Assembly approved House Bill 614, which will provide $650 million in federal CARES Act funds to communities throughout the state. Nine cities, villages and townships in Montgomery County are among the recipients.
- Clay Township – $130,125
- Clayton – $476,465
- Englewood – $484,140
- Huber Heights (Part) – $1,338,079
- Phillipsburg – $19,820
- Riverside – $905,686
- Union (Part) – $247,385
- Vandalia – $540,428
- Verona (Part) – $2,739
Along awarding funds, HB 614 will work to improve Ohio’s unemployment compensation system by creating the Unemployment Compensation Modernization and Improvement Council. The council will evaluate the claim filing process and technological infrastructure across the state.
