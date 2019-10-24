9 cars involved in crash on U.S. 35

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – Nine cars were involved in two separate crashed on U.S. 35 Thursday morning.

The crashes happened just before 8 am on U.S. 35 near Woodman Drive in Riverside. The first crash was a three-vehicle rear-end crash during a traffic slowdown in the area.

The second crash happened just behind the first crash when a semi-truck slowed for the three-vehicle crash and was rear-ended by a vehicle. The semi and five other vehicles were involved in the second crash.

No injuries were reported in either crash. Major traffic backups were caused as a result of the clean-up of the crashes.

