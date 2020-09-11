9/11 remembrance ceremony held in Beavercreek

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – The Beavercreek Fraternal Order of Police and the Fire Department held their annual 9/11 remembrance ceremony Friday.

First responders and community members visited the city’s memorial and held a moment of silence. Beavercreek Township’s fire chief says it’s important for young first responders to know what happened in New York 19 years ago.

Beavercreek High School’s Junior ROTC played Taps in honor of the lives lost.