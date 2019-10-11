$8M approved for improvements to local interchange

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio Department of Transportation has approved nearly $398 million for 20 road construction projects around the state in an effort to improve roadway capacity and reducing congestion.

Nearly $8 million of that money is coming to the Miami Valley for interchange improvements to U.S. 40 and Dayton International Airport Access Road in Montgomery County.

“While more than 90 cents of every dollar we invest into roads and bridges goes to maintaining our existing system, we still have to address congestion and enhance capacity where it makes sense,” ODOT Director Jack Marchbanks, said. “Just a few months ago, ODOT was struggling to fund maintaining our roads and bridges. Money for major new projects wasn’t even a thought. However, thanks to an increase in the state’s motor fuel tax – a user fee – we’ve been able to move forward with these much needed projects.”

ODOT is accepting written public comments through the end of October. Comments are accepted by email to trac@dot.state.oh.us or mailed to Ohio Department of Transportation, C/O Jim Gates, 1980 West Broad Street, Columbus, OH 43223.

A final list will be approved after the public comments period.

