86-year-old woman found dead in walk-in refrigerator at Trotwood nursing home

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — A woman was discovered dead in a walk-in refrigerator at Maria Joseph Nursing and Rehabilitation Center after she went missing early Tuesday morning.

Sofiya Perel, 86, went missing around 1:40 a.m., prompting staff to contact police and search the building. She was assigned to the fourth floor but somehow managed to bypass the safety features of her locked door.

Officers and staff eventually found her in a walk-in refrigerator on the second floor of the building around 4 a.m. The Montgomery County Coroner has not determined the cause or manner of her death.

Trotwood Police are still investigating and WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.