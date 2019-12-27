85 tires and rims stolen during break-in at Kenworth of Dayton

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – Huber Heights Police are looking for a suspect in the break-in and theft of 85 tires at Kenworth of Dayton late Sunday.

The incident occurred at Kenworth of Dayton on Center Point 70 Boulevard in Huber Heights late Sunday into early Monday morning. Someone broke into the business and stole 85 tires and rims, valued at more than $54,000. The break-in was reported by the business Monday morning.

Police are following up on several leads. although no information on a possible suspect has been released. No damage to the property was reported.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.