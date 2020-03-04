Live Now
Five on 2 is streaming live now

85 students on board when 2 buses crash in Mason, driver injured

Local News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Back to school bus safety

MASON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say two Ohio buses were involved in a crash that injured one of the drivers, but no students were injured.

School officials said a total of 85 elementary and intermediate school students were on the buses involved in the crash shortly before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Mason Schools spokeswoman Tracey Carson said emergency personnel called to the scene cleared all students to leave on another bus or with their parents. One of the bus drivers was taken to a hospital, but officials said the injuries weren’t considered life-threatening. 

Law enforcement personnel are investigating the cause of the crash.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS