RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – Police have identified the woman killed after she was trapped in the basement of a burning home Monday afternoon.

According to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office, 83-year-old Margaret Hughes was found dead after firefighters searched the charred home on Towanda Circle on Monday, May 15.

The home caught fire around 1:40 a.m. fire officials said. Crews searched and found one man injured in the home. He was brought to a local hospital in an unknown condition.

After several hours on the scene, firefighters found Hughes’s body in the basement of the home.

The home itself was filled with various possessions, making it difficult for firefighters to search for the victims.

No cause for the fire has been released at this time. This case is now under investigation by the State Fire Marshal.