DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)- An 81-year-old Sidney man was arrested on Friday after police say his grandson found him stabbing his own wife in their home.

On February 10, officers were called to a home on Schenk Road near Red Feather Road.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, the grandson had returned home to find his grandfather, James Lorraine, allegedly stabbing his wife, 79-year-old Bonnie Lorraine, with a knife. the grandson told deputies James Lorraine refused to put the knife down, so the grandson hit his grandfather with a wheelchair and took the knife, throwing it into a trash can. He then pressed the button for Life Alert and ran next door to get help.

Officers arrived on the scene to find a woman holding a sheet on Bonnie Lorraine’s wounds, with blood both on the sheet and the chair she was sitting in. Detectives later said she was cut several times on her hands and had been stabbed approximately three times on the right side of her neck. According to the release, James Lorraine was sitting in a chair on the other side of the room.

The grandson told officers what he had seen, and they secured James Lorraine in the back of the cruiser before bringing him to a local hospital. According to the Sheriff’s Office, he suffers from severe dementia among other issues.

Bonnie Lorraine was brought to Miami Valley Hospital where she is believed to be in stable condition, the release says.

James Lorraine has been charged with felonious assault and is now being held in the Shelby County Jail.