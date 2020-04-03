$81.3M allocated to help Dayton public transportation systems during pandemic

U.S. President Donald Trump signs H.R. 748, the CARES Act in the Oval Office of the White House on March 27, 2020 in Washington, DC. Earlier on Friday, the U.S. House of Representatives approved the $2 trillion stimulus bill that lawmakers hope will battle the the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Erin Schaff-Pool/Getty Images)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – More than $80 million will go toward helping public transportation systems in Dayton respond during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The $81.3 million in federal funds are part of U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao’s announcement Thursday that $25 billion in federal allocations will help the nation’s public transportation systems during this difficult time.

“This historic $25 billion in grant funding will ensure our nation’s public transportation systems can continue to provide services to the millions of Americans who depend on them,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

The funding is provided through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act signed by President Trump on March 27.

