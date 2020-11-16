800 attend Clark County pop-up COVID-19 test site, others fully booked

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Clark County health officials held an emergency relief pop-up COVID-19 test site because other testing locations in the county are fully booked.

“People need tests as soon as they feel like they need a test, so we filled that void,” Clark County Combined Health District Public Information Officer Kyle Trout said.

The need for testing in Clark County was apparent Sunday as around 800 people made their way through the pop-up test site.

“I just came to get tested to make sure everything was good,” Clark County resident Jennifer Powell said.

“I teach, and a couple kids in my class were positive, so just getting checked out to see where we stand,” Clark County resident Jamie Hughes said.

Ohio Department of Health reports 745 cases in Clark County over the past two weeks. The health department says there’s been upwards of 80 new cases per day.

3,500 confirmed cases have been reported in the county since the pandemic began.

Trout said more testing can help limit the spread within the community.

“In the long-run, help us keep everyone safe and prevent as many people from getting the virus as possible,” Trout said.

Trout said that’s because testing and contact tracing are the two biggest tools health departments have to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“When someone gets tested and they find out they’re positive, we’re able to get them in quarantine to prevent them from spreading it,” Trout said. “We’re also able to contact their close contacts to monitor them and prevent them from spreading as well.”

While waiting to get tested, community members encouraged everyone to keep following the guidelines.

“Stay safe, wear a mask, always wear a mask, and you know, just be careful,” Powell said.

The pop-up test site was done with the help of the Ohio National Guard.

The Clark County Combined Health District does plan on holding more pop-up test sites in the future if needed.